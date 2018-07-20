Drugs and guns found at Fayetteville day care center during gang-unit bust

EMBED </>More Videos

The first warrant was executed at an apartment in the Addison Ridge complex. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department's gang unit seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana, 10 guns and more than $70,000 during a drug bust that spanned several locations in Fayetteville on Monday and Tuesday, including a fully functioning day care facility.

Police also found more than 1/2 kilogram of cocaine, more than one ounce of heroin. and a 2013 Audi Q7 SUV.

It happened Monday as police were following up on an investigation involving narcotic-trafficking organizations. Authorities said the investigation had been going on for several months.

The first warrant was executed at an apartment in the Addison Ridge complex.

Alvin Davis III, a 27-year-old employee of Food Lion, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking Cocaine, Conspiracy to Trafficking, Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

On Tuesday, an additional search warrant was executed at a home in the 1000 block of Ronald Reagan Drive. During the investigation, detectives learned the home was the site of Tori's Playhouse, a day care center.

No children were at the day care center at the time the search warrant was executed.

Reshod J. Everett, a 32-year-old employee of the United States Postal Service, and co-operator of the day care center, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Marijuana by Manufacture, Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacture, Conspire to Traffic in Marijuana, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, Maintain a Dwelling for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances, Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Manufacture, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Conspire to Traffic in Heroin.

Victoria L. Everett, the 34-year-old owner of the day care, was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Possession, Trafficking in Heroin by Manufacture, Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Maintain a Dwelling for Keeping/Selling Controlled Substances and Conspire to Traffic in Heroin.

Detectives also seized marijuana "gummies" and marijuana "cookies" from the day care, along with six firearms.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Fayettevilledrug arrestpot bustgangday careFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News