Drugs suspected in Holly Springs creek, person in custody

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. --A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly dumping drug evidence in a creek near Optimist Farm Road and Beech Creek Court in Holly Springs.
Cary police executed a search warrant at a Holly Springs address last night and discovered the contamination Saturday.
The amount of drug contamination is unknown but isn't believed to impact the community.
The State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene for analysis and cleanup with Cary and Holly Springs police assisting.