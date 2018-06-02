DRUG

Drugs suspected in Holly Springs creek, person in custody

A suspect has been taken into custody after dumping drug evidence in a creek near Optimist Farm Road and Beech Creek Court in Holly Springs.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. --
A suspect has been taken into custody after reportedly dumping drug evidence in a creek near Optimist Farm Road and Beech Creek Court in Holly Springs.

Cary police executed a search warrant at a Holly Springs address last night and discovered the contamination Saturday.

The amount of drug contamination is unknown but isn't believed to impact the community.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the scene for analysis and cleanup with Cary and Holly Springs police assisting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugHolly SpringsCary
DRUG
Police: Teen charged with murder in drug deal shooting
Proposed NC bill would allow some marijuana convictions to be expunged
Study finds more pregnant women are smoking pot
$220K of marijuana shipped to NC frozen yogurt shop
More drug
Top Stories
Raleigh man's first interview since video of police beating, K9 attack
'A big deal:' Family of boy mauled by dog in 2015 speaks on new fundraising efforts
Silver Alert issued for Zebulon man
US 1 reopens after overturned tanker crash near Apex
Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Fourth train trip between Raleigh, Charlotte set to begin
Man shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
DA: NY man had largest child porn collection in Suffolk County history
Show More
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
Wake Forest PD investigate after 21-year-old woman shot
3 million miles - but that's only part of GoRaleigh bus driver's colorful story
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
More News