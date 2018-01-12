A drunken man on Wednesday commandeered an armored vehicle and crashed it into a store's window in northwestern Russia, hurting no one, police said.Police said in a statement carried by Tass and Interfax news agencies that the incident happened in the city of Apatity in the Murmansk region on the Arctic Kola Peninsula.Police said the man commandeered the armored personnel carrier from a local driving school that teaches driving skills to future army conscripts. They said the tracked armored vehicle was stripped of weapons.The man drove the heavy vehicle into the city, where he first collided with a parked car and then drove into a grocery store's window. No one was hurt. The man got out of the vehicle and was taking a bottle of alcohol from the shelf at the moment that police arrived.Police detained the man and found him to be drunk.