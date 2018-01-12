  • LIVE VIDEO Carolina Hurricanes officially introduce new owner Tom Dundon
  • LIVE VIDEO NC MLK Commission celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Drunk man crashes armored vehicle into Russian store, steals booze

EMBED </>More Videos

A drunken man commandeered an armored vehicle and crashed it into a store's window in Russia. He was taking a bottle of alcohol from the shelf at the moment that police arrived. (Andrey Lukovitskiy via Storyful)

MOSCOW --
A drunken man on Wednesday commandeered an armored vehicle and crashed it into a store's window in northwestern Russia, hurting no one, police said.

Police said in a statement carried by Tass and Interfax news agencies that the incident happened in the city of Apatity in the Murmansk region on the Arctic Kola Peninsula.

Police said the man commandeered the armored personnel carrier from a local driving school that teaches driving skills to future army conscripts. They said the tracked armored vehicle was stripped of weapons.

The man drove the heavy vehicle into the city, where he first collided with a parked car and then drove into a grocery store's window. No one was hurt. The man got out of the vehicle and was taking a bottle of alcohol from the shelf at the moment that police arrived.

Police detained the man and found him to be drunk.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
russiadrunk driving
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 wanted in Cumberland County child slavery ring surrender
Wendell man killed by own car while trying to push it off US-64
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Raleigh Food Lion
Neighbors outraged after woman gets naked, pees by car
President Trump denies vulgarity about African countries
Man catches fire after being tasered, sprayed with tear gas
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Morrisville man recalls chilling run-in with McCollum Ranch escapee
Show More
Sam's Club closing stores across the U.S., including Morrisville location
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
Flying Fairy toy sparks concerns after catching fire
Durham man charged with 2 'LetGo' armed robberies
Cumberland County youth pastor charged with indecent liberties with a child
More News
Top Video
Wendell man killed by own car while trying to push it off US-64
Charlotte suspect killed, officer wounded in shootout at police HQ
Morrisville man recalls chilling run-in with McCollum Ranch escapee
Federal agencies to join investigation into child slavery ring
More Video