Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16

OMAHA, NE --The Duke Blue Devils have left for Omaha, Nebraska as they prepare to face ACC rival Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen on Friday night at 9:30 p.m.
The Regional Semifinal game will be the third meeting between the two schools.
Duke beat Syracuse in the last Sweet Sixteen meeting in 1998, 80-67.
Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks the Devils are hitting their stride at the right time.
But, it could be difficult to crush the Orange.
Eleventh-seeded Syracuse has won their first three games in the Midwest Region with close, low scoring victories over Arizona State, TCU, and third-seeded Michigan State.
Syracuse is holding their opponents to just under 54 points a game.
Duke could be a bigger obstacle for Syracuse.
The Blue Devils easily won their first two games in the tournament over Iona and Rhode Island.
About a month ago in Durham, Duke cruised past the Cuse 60-44 behind Marvin Bagley III's 19 points, with Wendell Carter Junior adding 16.
But Coach K knows that his players will have to be prepared to face an improved team.