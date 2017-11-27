Duke University is planning to review its safety measures after two employees at the Doris Duke Center at Duke Gardens were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening.The attack is the first robbery on campus in 2017 and the first robbery inside the Duke Center at the gardens.The robber allegedly walked into the Duke Center and held up employees at the welcome desk, demanding cash from the register and the center's donation jar.University officials said they're deeply hurt by the crime."Hurt and disappointed and mad candidly," said Kyle Cavanaugh, VP of administration at Duke University. "This is something that is a treasure in the Durham community."Cavanaugh said the thief's actions are offensive, adding that he is not sure if the incident was caught on camera.University officials suspect the crook ran away with less than $100 while leaving the workers traumatized and shaken."We're making sure that they are being taken care of," Cavanaugh said.Since 2014, Duke has installed more than 1,000 cameras; more security personnel patrols its East, West and, Central campuses.Police are still searching for the robber, whose description is vague.At the time of the incident, the victim's said he had short dreadlocks and was wearing a ski mask, dark pants, and a pink-striped, long sleeve t-shirt.University officials are pleading with the community to not be afraid."Keep coming. This is still an incredibly safe environment."Officials said they are aggressively looking into who did this; they are asking people with information to call the Duke University Police Department at (919) 684-2444.