DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating another threat against the Nordstrom store at Streets at Southpoint.
Durham police and Durham County sheriff's deputies responded to the mall around 8:15 Tuesday morning after receiving a call of another threat.
Several threats were called into the same store last Sunday and Monday, prompting employees to evacuate.
#BREAKING @DurhamPoliceNC and @DurhamSheriff deputies investigate another possible threat against @Nordstrom store at #StreetsAtSouthpoint mall. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/PY3NbruzBt— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) April 3, 2018
Employees and customers were able to enter the store at10 a.m.
Police still have yet to release the nature of the threat.
