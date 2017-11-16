Durham County deputies and EMS called to Old Oxford Highway near Denver Avenue early Thursday morning

Authorities in Durham County were seen swarming around a minivan after receiving a call about a shooting early Thursday morning.Around 5:30 a.m. Durham County deputies and EMS were called to Denver Avenue and Hoyle Street.When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.Images from Chopper 11 HD showed investigators inspecting the minivan for evidence.Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests it was not a random shooting.Detectives have not yet made an arrest in connection with the incident.Anyone with information that could assist with their investigation is urged to call the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Durham CrimeStoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only.