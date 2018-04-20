Durham auto repair shop owner faces embezzlement, tax evasion charges

Preston Ray Swift (Credit: CBI)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham auto repair shop owner was arrested after authorities said he embezzled state property.

Preston Ray Swift, 54, was charged Thursday after the North Carolina Department of Revenue filed several tax charges against him.

Swift was charged with eight counts of embezzlement of state property, eight counts of embezzlement of Durham county property, two counts of attempt to evade or defeat tax, and five counts of willful failure to file North Carolina individual income tax returns.

Warrants suggest Swift, who owns Swift Auto and Truck Repair, embezzled, misapplied, and converted to his own use $11,292.82 in North Carolina and Durham County sales tax from October 17, 2011, through June 20, 2013.

Authorities also said he aided and abetted his company to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $54,728.51 in North Carolina and Durham County sales tax.

Additional arrest warrants allege that Swift attempted to evade or defeat North Carolina corporate income tax or its payment between the periods February 10, 2016, and December 31, 2016, and between January 1, 2017, and June 30, 2017.

Swift was aso charged for willfully failing to file a state tax return with the North Carolina Department of Revenue for the tax years 2012 through 2016.
