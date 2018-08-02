Durham cat recovering after being shot 15 times with BB gun

A reward is offered for the arrest of those responsible for shooting the cat as many as 15 times with a BB gun. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Durham woman is seeking answers after she said her cat was shot with a BB gun at least 15 times.

Andrea Tanody said her cat, Monsieur, disappeared last Thursday and of course, she feared the worst.

When she got a call from a local veterinarian saying that he had been found, she was relieved - that was until she saw him.

Monsieur has been hit in the head with at least 15 pellets.

The cat may be permanently blind but Tanody said he's home trying to recovering, leaving her to question why someone would do this.

A GoFundMehas been created to help pay Monsieur's medical bills.

Money raised will go towards his $900 bill; any extra will be donated to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

