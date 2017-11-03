DURHAM (WTVD) --The Durham County Sheriff's Office is collecting diapers for military families who can't afford them at Fort Bragg.
They've partnered with the Diaper Bank of North Carolina to fill up a "Truckload of Hope," in front of the Durham County Detention Center, to take to base Saturday morning.
The goal is to fill up the truck, and they need your help.
They're driving the donations down at 6 a.m., and they will be collecting diapers until then in front of the detention center on Mangum Street, after inspired by ABC11 Together.
"We went online and I actually had heard about the Diaper Bank, actually from one of the stories you had did just like a week before," said Sergeant Georgette Ray. "So, we went online and realized that the Diaper Bank actually did the Truckload of Hope for the military families."
But does it make a difference?
Sixty-three percent of military families in North Carolina have a hard time affording diapers, according to the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.
"We just need to help our fellow citizens and our friends," said volunteer Pam Andrews. "And when our military is away, they're giving their best us as United States citizens, as we should do for them."
They're hoping to help those who serve us with every diaper donated.
"All we want is please, please, please come donate diapers," Ray said. "We need all the diapers so we can to cloth the little bottoms of the babies."