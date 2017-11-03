Durham County Sheriff's Office needs diaper donations for military families

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is collecting diapers for military families who can't afford them at Fort Bragg. (WTVD)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help