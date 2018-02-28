DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham County deputies searching for suspect after high-speed chase

Durham County deputies searching for suspect after high-speed chase (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Deputies with the Durham County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect that led them on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the chase started around 4 a.m. on Alston Avenue after deputies tried to stop a vehicle with fictitious tags.

A chase ensued and ended a short time later when the driver crashed into some bushes near Falls Pointe at the Park apartments and fled on foot.

Officials said a K9 unit was brought in for further assistance but the search was unsuccessful.

ABC11 crews on scene said the chase lasted roughly 10 minutes with excess speeds close to 100 miles per hour.
