Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car

BP gas station on West Lakewood Avenue near Blackwell Street.

Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot at a Durham gas station Friday morning.Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and University Drive. When arriving they found a man who had been shot multiple times.Officials say the man who was shot was driving on Lakewood Avenue when a small silver SUV behind him fired several shots at his vehicle. The victim then turned into the parking lot of a convenience store to get help. The silver SUV then drove away.The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recoverAn attendant, who did not want to be identified, said she heard the shots and dropped to the floor to hide behind the register. The victim showed up at the door covered in blood.Police cannot say whether the victim was targeted or the shooting was random. Investigators are still trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the violent morning incident.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. K. Johnson at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29359 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.The case remains under investigation.