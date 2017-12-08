Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver is expected to recover after he was shot by someone in a trailing car.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a person was found shot at a Durham gas station Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Lakewood Avenue and University Drive. When arriving they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officials say the man who was shot was driving on Lakewood Avenue when a small silver SUV behind him fired several shots at his vehicle. The victim then turned into the parking lot of a convenience store to get help. The silver SUV then drove away.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover

BP gas station on West Lakewood Avenue near Blackwell Street.



An attendant, who did not want to be identified, said she heard the shots and dropped to the floor to hide behind the register. The victim showed up at the door covered in blood.

Police cannot say whether the victim was targeted or the shooting was random. Investigators are still trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the violent morning incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. K. Johnson at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29359 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

The case remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Show More
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 8, 2017
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Wake Forest Cougars look for back-to-back state titles
More Video