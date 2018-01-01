One Durham family is having a rough start to 2018 after their home caught fire.Officials said the fire broke out before 7 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.When crews with the Durham Fire Department arrived on scene, they found fire billowing from the roof of the two-story building.Three adults and three children were able to escape safely; however, the house was heavily damaged.Crews said neighboring homes were only slightly damaged.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.