Durham family displaced after their house catches fire

EMBED </>More Videos

One Durham family is having a rough start to 2018 after their home caught fire. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
One Durham family is having a rough start to 2018 after their home caught fire.

Officials said the fire broke out before 7 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When crews with the Durham Fire Department arrived on scene, they found fire billowing from the roof of the two-story building.

Three adults and three children were able to escape safely; however, the house was heavily damaged.

Crews said neighboring homes were only slightly damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
Suspect in shooting that left deputy dead was known to law enforcement
Kim Jong Un says he has 'nuclear button' on his desk
Show More
4 arrested after man calls 911 to report brother shot
Harnett County teen injured during New Year's Eve shooting
First Night Raleigh kicks off the new year
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting in suburb of Denver
Man arrested with weapons hours before NYE party at hotel
More News
Top Video
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
SPCA of Wake County rescues puppy abandoned in freezing temps
Rescue mission wants homeless to come in from the cold
Near record cold for the new year
More Video