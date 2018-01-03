  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
HOUSE FIRE

Durham firefighters battle 'stubborn' house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham firefighters battle 'stubborn' house fire (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire.

The fire started Wednesday morning around 4:45 in the 400 block of Timothy Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the rear portion of the house.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities told ABC11 crews it was a "stubborn fire," after several attempts were made to douse the flames.

Since the temperature was just 10 degrees, crews also had to worry about water freezing all over the road.

Officials did not mention if anyone was injured; the incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firehouse firedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Outpouring of support for Hope Mills family who lost all in fire
Hope Mills family loses everything in house fire
Christmas tree may be behind deadly Harnett County fire
More house fire
Top Stories
What time is the snow getting here?
Area schools that have early dismissals
North Carolina Uber driver accused of dumping body in wooded area
Video appears to show fireworks exploding in man's face
Asheville man accused of robbing man at gunpoint for $5
Chef faces backlash after 'spiking' vegan diner's meals with meat
Durham Police investigate after man, woman shot
I-Team: With funding approved, Raleigh PD now needs bodycam rules
Show More
Pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Fire destroys Nash County funeral home
Exclusive: Raleigh man reacts to finding sister's body
Off-duty Greenville officer fatally shoots shoplifting suspect
Who's colder us or Alaska? (Hint, it rhymes with NC)
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian seriously injured in Durham hit and run
Fire destroys Nash County funeral home
Area schools that have early dismissals
I-Team: With funding approved, Raleigh PD now needs bodycam rules
More Video