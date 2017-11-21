Durham homicides down compared to 2016

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Durham Police Department said it's seen a decrease in homicides in 2017, with 24 reported compared to 34 around the same time in 2016.
During a city council meeting Monday, Durham Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis presented the department's crime statistics through the third quarter and numbers show a 47 percent decrease.
According to Davis, the figures are at a three-year-low for the city.
"I just want to thank you for all that you're doing," Councilwoman Cora Cole-McFadden said to Davis following the presentation. "As I move about the community, all that I hear from law-abiding citizens are all good comments about the strides the police department are making."
During her presentation, Davis did not attribute the decrease in year-over-year homicides to anything in particular. However, she did thank community leaders, including faith groups, for their help so far this year.
The police department will soon be placing a community engagement center with the Durham Housing Authority in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.
"I do think it's important to note to the public, that the people in (McDougald Terrace) actually came to the work sessions to ask you to enhance the presence of the police," said Cole-McFadden. "So I don't want people to think that we just pushed law enforcement there. They came and asked because they wanted it to happen."
According to the Durham Police Department Crime Abatement report available on the department's website, the yearly homicide totals dating back to 2012 are as follows:
- 2016: 42
- 2015: 37
- 2014: 22
- 2013: 30
- 2012: 21
ABC11 reached out to the Durham Police Department for additional comment. We have yet to receive a response.
