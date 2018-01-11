Durham man arrested, accused of shooting man in leg

Joseph Kendall (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one man.

According to police, 22-year-old Joseph Kendall shot Aaron Bullock, 27, in the right leg on Jan. 4.

Raleigh police said the incident happened in the 800 block of Bunche Drive around 3 p.m.

Kendall was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

He was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.
