Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case

A Durham man has been arrested following a 12-year long sex assault investigation.On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested 40-year-old Marco Parker and charged him with breaking into a woman's house and sexually assaulting her in 2005.According to reports, the incident happened around 4 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2005, in northern Durham.The victim told officers she was asleep in her bed when she was awakened by a noise in her house.She claims she looked up and saw a naked man with a towel over his face standing over her.Then the man put an object against her head, threatened to kill her, and sexually assaulted her.Durham police investigators filed charges against Parker in 2016.Parker is charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, attempted first-degree sexual offense, first-degree burglary, and first-degree kidnapping.He has been placed in Durham County Jail under a $1,675,000 bond.