Durham man charged in two hotel armed robberies

A Durham man has been arrested and charged with robbing two hotels during the past five weeks.Alito Cross, 40, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force on East Ellerbee Street.Cross is charged with robbing Crossland Economy Suites at 5008 N.C. 55 Highway on September 27. In that case, a man wearing a mask entered the lobby, displayed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.Cross is also charged with a robbery at Home2Suites at 3305 Watkins Road on October 27. A man entered the business and demanded money. He acted as if he had a gun in his pocket,Cross is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.He is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.