Durham man charged in two hotel armed robberies

Alito Cross (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man has been arrested and charged with robbing two hotels during the past five weeks.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Alito Cross, 40, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force on East Ellerbee Street.

Cross is charged with robbing Crossland Economy Suites at 5008 N.C. 55 Highway on September 27. In that case, a man wearing a mask entered the lobby, displayed a gun and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Cross is also charged with a robbery at Home2Suites at 3305 Watkins Road on October 27. A man entered the business and demanded money. He acted as if he had a gun in his pocket,

Cross is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in the Durham County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyhoteldurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
As crews build new schools, Wake parents fight reassignment
2nd person obtained for questioning in NYC truck attack
SBI: Raleigh man paid to have sex with young girls at hotel
Durham teen charged in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Garner man charged with felony solicitation of child
Princeville to repair flooded elementary school
Show More
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video
Bergdahl's mental disorder factored in desertion
Teen suspects appear in court after violent crime spree
Fay. police say no foul play in mother, daughter death case
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos