Durham man hit by car outside gas station, critically injured

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Durham gas station Monday night.
Officers said 68-year-old Bass Junior Pass was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m. on Duke Street at Horton Road.
Officials said Pass was crossing the road roughly 70 feet away from the crosswalk when the crash occurred.
He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
No charges will be filed.