Durham man hit by car outside gas station, critically injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Durham gas station Monday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Durham gas station Monday night.

Officers said 68-year-old Bass Junior Pass was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord around 10:30 p.m. on Duke Street at Horton Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said Pass was crossing the road roughly 70 feet away from the crosswalk when the crash occurred.

He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

No charges will be filed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
person struckpedestrian struckdurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News