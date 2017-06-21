Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say

BREAKING: Durham Police conduct active manhunt in Glenbrook subdivision searching for man w/a gun who allegedly shot at some girls. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4toblalPVS — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) June 21, 2017

Durham police are searching for a man who reportedly shot at a group of girls.Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive after reports of possible shots fired.Authorities said they're not sure if the man was targeting the girls or their vicinity.Officer pursued the suspect on foot, but he was not apprehended.According to police, the girls were not shot during the exchange.