Durham manhunt underway after man tried to shoot at group of girls, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are searching for a man who reportedly shot at a group of girls.

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for a man who reportedly shot at a group of girls.

Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive after reports of possible shots fired.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities said they're not sure if the man was targeting the girls or their vicinity.

Officer pursued the suspect on foot, but he was not apprehended.

According to police, the girls were not shot during the exchange.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingmanhuntdurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fayetteville parents arrested in January death of infant girl
Mom shot, dies in 14-year-old son's arms
Airport evacuated after officer seen bleeding from neck
Police: NC school custodian arrested on crack charges
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in homicide case
Navy Seal testifies about wound during Bergdahl search
Show More
Authorities: Cocaine seized from home used as day care
Police: One person dead in Fayetteville house fire
Teen killed in fall down elevator shaft at hospital
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Durham PD: Robber forced family to take him shopping at Target
More News
Top Video
Crash causes backup on US 1 in Cary
Woman hurt in Durham hit and run
Latest track puts remains of Cindy over NC this weekend
Hoke sheriff calls overtime review 'orchestrated lie'
More Video