Durham Nigerian man charged in school districts phishing scam

FILE (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. --
Federal prosecutors say a Nigerian citizen living in Durham has been arrested in a scheme to obtain the personal information of school employees in Connecticut and Minnesota and file bogus tax returns.

Connecticut U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly announced Friday that Daniel Adekunle Ojo was arrested Thursday on fraud and identity theft charges at his Durham, North Carolina, home. He will be transferred to Connecticut.

Prosecutors say a Glastonbury, Connecticut, school employee in February responded to a bogus email allegedly sent by Ojo providing tax information for about 1,600 school employees. Officials say the scheme netted $37,000 in refunds through the filing of fraudulent tax returns.

Prosecutors say similar schemes affected school systems in Groton, Connecticut, and Bloomington, Minnesota.

A public defender who represented Ojo on Thursday declined to comment.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Charges dropped against Raleigh woman in Honduras
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
Is Duke the best college in the South?
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
Man shot along Durham roadway, suspect remains on loose
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Girl dies months after drinking boiling water on dare
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Show More
NC salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens
Man charged with killing woman near Raeford
2 adults, kids, dogs escape from burning Knightdale home
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Man severely injured after breaking several hotel windows
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos