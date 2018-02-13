Durham police identify man killed during motorcycle crash on NC 55

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one person was killed Tuesday morning following a motorcycle crash. (WTVD)

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham man was killed Tuesday morning in a motorcycle crash.

Officials said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m.

Officials said 44-year-old Benjamin Parker Brandenburg was trying to turn left on I-40 east and collided with a Yamaha motorcycle driven by 33-year-old Johnathan Oneal.

"They fly, they need to slow down! And all I could say was why couldn't it be too cold to ride this morning," said Cheryl Whitfield, retired Chapel Hill Public Safety worker and bystander at the scene. "All I could do was pray. For the the family, the loved ones that were gonna be called, and the people who had witnessed it. In all my years, it was bad. It got me!"

Oneal was pronounced dead on the scene; Brandenburg was treated at the scene by EMS.

Brandenburg was cited for misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The on and off-ramp to 55 were closed for most of the morning but reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcar crashtraffic fatalitiesDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
ABC11 visits five Raleigh stores to compare the price of a dozen roses
Lawmakers pass class-size bill, leave it on Cooper's desk
Raleigh officer's hug for homeless child touches hearts
5 healthy hacks for a romantic Valentine's Day
Man arrested in 2014 Fayetteville murder case
Fort Bragg paratrooper charged in 2013 Texas rape, abduction
Franklin Co. woman gives birth to premature baby after hit-and-run
Sanford man shot during road rage incident; suspect arrested
Show More
High Point University poll: Gov. Cooper with higher approval rating than Trump
Police use 'amateurish' sketch to help identify robbery suspect
Knightdale teen stabbed in the head after 'heated argument'
NC school pulls worksheet asking students to circle 'fat' child
2 Kinston teens accused of killing pets, burning car
More News
Top Video
Raleigh officer's hug for homeless child touches hearts
ABC11 visits five Raleigh stores to compare the price of a dozen roses
'Visiting Angels' surprise seniors with Valentine's gifts
Hayti Heritage Film Festival highlights black love
More Video