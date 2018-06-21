Durham police ID man killed in Cheek Road shooting

Durham police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. --
Durham police have identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Cheek Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

After they arrived, police found 46-year-old Rodney Lewis Wicker, of Durham, lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound.

A follow-up investigation is underway; No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
