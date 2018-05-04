Durham police investigating deadly shooting on Canal Street

Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Canal Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 27-year-old Justin Royster dead from gunshot wounds.

Another unidentified man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with information are asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
