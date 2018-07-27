Durham Police investigate after body found inside burned car

Durham police are investigating after a body was found burned in a car Thursday night.Firefighters responded to Guardian Drive near Beaver Dam Run after receiving a call about a car on fire.After putting out the fire, crews found a body inside.The body was burned beyond recognition and officials were unable to tell whether it was a man or a woman.One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she heard a gunshot before the body was found."I did hear a gunshot. A single gunshot," she said. "And I asked my neighbors because I seen them coming out of their buildings what was going on, she said it was a homicide and it was a car back there."Managers at the nearby Marriott hotel had to put guests at ease."I just explained to them that they were doing an investigation back there," employee Troy Wright told ABC11. "It's nothing towards the hotel, there's nobody in danger or nothing like that. And I told them I had an officer coming to the hotel just to follow up and make sure everything was all right."