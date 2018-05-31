Durham police investigate attempted sexual assault

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened Thursday morning near Duke University Road.

A woman told officers a man came to her apartment around 10 a.m. and said he was there to do a repair.

The man came into the apartment and pulled out a handgun, but the woman was able to get away and was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build. He had a slight beard, a thin mustache and close-cut hair.

He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt with lettering, black knee-length shorts and black sneakers. He had a gray handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Bynum at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
