Durham police investigate double shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police said they're investigating a double shooting that happened outside of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting call on 900 block of E. Main Street just before 3 p.m. They said the incident happened in the parking lot behind one of the apartment buildings.

The two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said are still investigating, but they do believe this was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
