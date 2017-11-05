Durham police investigate double shooting

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police said they're investigating a double shooting that happened outside of an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the shooting call on 900 block of E. Main Street just before 3 p.m. They said the incident happened in the parking lot behind one of the apartment buildings.
The two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said are still investigating, but they do believe this was an isolated incident.
No arrests have been made.
