Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a homicide following a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Tyrique Reddick, 25, was standing near the intersection of North Guthrie and Lathrop streets when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

Police said Reddick was shot, but was able to make his way to Park Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death investigationshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
I-Team: Clayton community sweating from swim club in rough water
Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew
Duke wrestler aiming for WWE stardom
New Opioid abuse proposal brings up privacy concerns
Got Text Neck? Doctors say neck and pain issues on rise
Police: Bullets strike downtown Raleigh law office
Show More
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
Gaston County restaurant owner wins $10 million
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Rock Quarry Road reopened after concrete truck overturned in Raleigh
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
More News