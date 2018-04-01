Durham police investigate stabbing on Danube Lane

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in the neck and elbow with a sharp object in a parking lot.


Police say the incident happened in the 3000 block of Danube Lane at Oxford Manor Apartments.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingcrimedurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Durham creek
What does the Easter forecast look like?
Huge turnout for Easter Vigil Mass
Pope calls for peace as Christians around the world celebrate Easter
Fort Bragg soldier killed during explosion in Syria
Netflix looks to hire binge-watchers to rate shows and movies
Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper
UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville
Show More
Last round for Spanky's in Chapel Hill, new restaurant weeks away
Cooper's office responds to Henderson's request for help
Missing for a month: Family pleas for helping finding Durham veteran
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly California crash
Vigil held outside state prison for criminal justice reform
More News
Photos
Adorable dogs enjoying Easter
Easter celebrations around the world
PHOTOS: NC State player's spring break in Kenya
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
More Photos