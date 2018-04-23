Durham police investigate train crash

Durham police are investigating after a train collided with a pickup truck.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Three people were injured Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck near the intersection of Driver Street and Pettigrew Street, according to Durham police.



The crash happened shortly before 6:00 p.m. when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was on the railroad tracks between the crossing arms.

Police say the three occupants of the pickup truck - an adult male, an 8-year-old male, and a 7-year-old female - were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The adult and the 7-year-old suffered minor injuries and the 8-year-old suffered serious injuries. No one on the train was injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
