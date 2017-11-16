Durham police investigating pair of shootings, one fatal

Murder investigation underway in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings late Wednesday night.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty Street and Elizabeth Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.

Durham police are also investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.

Around midnight, a man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Eyewitnesses told ABC11 that it appeared to have been a robbery.

Both incidents are under investigation. Police have not said if they are related.
