Durham police investigating pair of shootings, one fatal

Authorities in Durham are investigating after two men were shot, one fatally, in two separate shootings late Wednesday night.The first happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Liberty Street and Elizabeth Street.The victim was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he later died.Details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.Durham police are also investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Old Chapel Hill Road.Around midnight, a man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot. His condition is unknown at this time.Eyewitnesses told ABC11 that it appeared to have been a robbery.Both incidents are under investigation. Police have not said if they are related.