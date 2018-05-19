Durham police involved in standoff at apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are involved in a standoff situation at an apartment complex in north Durham.
There's a heavy police presence on Chalk Level Road.
After being unable to get a person out of the apartment building, police have resorted to gas.
Police step up their efforts in this standoff. pic.twitter.com/xACmVRGtxH— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) May 19, 2018
Neighbors told crews on the scene that some apartments were evacuated as a safety measure.
This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as we get more information.