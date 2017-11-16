Durham police trying to identify man accused of robbing Wells Fargo

(Credit: Wells Fargo via Durham police)

DURAHM (WTVD) --
Durham police are trying to identify and find a man who is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the robbery happened at the branch located at 900 West Club Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.

Reports state the man went up to the teller and implied that he had a gun.

After the employee gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene.

The bank has released surveillance images hoping someone will be able to identify the suspect.



Anyone with information is asked to call (919) 560-4440.

