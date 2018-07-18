DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June

EMBED </>More Videos

Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Durham last month.

Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing death and is currently being held on $20,000 bond.

Salvador Omar Sanchez, 44, was hit and killed on June 18.

Police said Sanchez was driving home from work when he experienced problems with his vehicle. He parked it in a nearby parking lot and was walking across North Duke Street when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentdurham county newscrimetraffic fatalitiesDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DURHAM COUNTY NEWS
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Durham adopts resolution to protect women against discrimination
'A lot of memories:' Longtime friend reflects on life of bystander killed in Durham chase-crash
LabCorp truck, carrying patient samples, stolen in armed robbery
More durham county news
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News