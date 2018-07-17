Durham Police: Man charged after being shot during attempted robbery near mini mart

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police are investigating after a man was shot near a mini mart Monday night. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested a man after he apparently was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store on Guess Road late Monday.

Kevin White, 38, of Durham, has been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the Guess Road Mini Mart in the 2000 block of Guess Road.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

An employee told officers that a man entered the store and brought a beer up to the front counter. The man then went behind the counter, pulled out a gun and said he was robbing the store.

Police said the employee struggled with the suspect and grabbed the gun. The employee told officers he fired shots when the suspect moved toward him. The suspect ran out of the business before officers arrived.

Officer J.M. Stewart found the man matching the suspect's description lying in front of a house on Hillcrest Drive, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the lower leg area.

White was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being treated at the hospital, White was taken to the Durham County Jail.

He was placed in jail under a $300,000 bond.

No charges were filed against the clerk.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at New Jersey beach
NC county to permit alligator hunting due to over population
WHOA! Texas fishermen catch 14-foot-long hammerhead shark
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Trump balloon baby may be coming to U.S.
Show More
Police ID person fatally shot in Fayetteville home; Suspect on the loose
Massage parlor owner arrested for promoting prostitution
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
More News