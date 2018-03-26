Durham deputies and police were called to the Streets at Southpoint Mall on Monday morning, just one day after the mall received several threats.City officials said the mall got a third bomb threat around 8 a.m.; however, they did not mention if it was linked to previous threats.Mall officials released this statement following the incident:"We are working in collaboration with the Durham Police Department as they conduct a full investigation ... It is always disheartening when incidents like this occur but please know the safety and well being of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance."Officials said no specific business was targeted.