Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus

Durham Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the woods near the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street, not far from the Duke University campus. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the woods near the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street near the railroad tracks.

The incident happened near a gas station not far from the Duke University campus.

Durham Police investigate report of sexual assault near Duke campus.



Police had few details, as the investigation is in the early stages; however, they did not say if the victims was a Duke University student.

Officers also believe two suspects were involved.

Investigators used flashlights to comb the area for evidence and spoke to people at the scene.

A forensics team was also at the scene.

