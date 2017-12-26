Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House

Durham police are searching for three men accused of robbing a Waffle House Tuesday morning.The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street.Police said three black males entered the restaurant, locked the doors, took an unknown amount of cash, and then fled on foot.Officers said the whole exchange was roughly 30 minutes; no one was injured.Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 560-4322.