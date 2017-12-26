Durham police searching for 3 men accused of robbing Waffle House

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police investigate robbery at Waffle House (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for three men accused of robbing a Waffle House Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the Waffle House in the 2000 block of North Roxboro Street.

Police said three black males entered the restaurant, locked the doors, took an unknown amount of cash, and then fled on foot.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said the whole exchange was roughly 30 minutes; no one was injured.

Those with information are asked to call police at (919) 560-4322.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberycrimedurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man shoots teen in head who came to stepson's house
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in crash
Baby injured in raccoon attack released from hospital
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
Asheville dog reunited with family on Christmas Eve
CA Highway Patrol: Man who hit, killed officer was high on pot
LAPD officers help woman deliver Christmas baby
Durham woman needs help finding missing father, sister's mother
Show More
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
More News
Top Video
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Raleigh officials: 911 call delay was result of miscommunication
Firefighters battle a blaze near Harnett County produce store
Soldiers brave crowds for last minute gifts
More Video