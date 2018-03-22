Durham Police seek orange-masked suspect in BB&T robbery

Durham Police are at the scene of a robbery at a BB&T on Thursday. (Chopper 11 HD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police officers responded Thursday to a robbery at the BB&T at 5028 North Roxboro Street.

Police said the suspect entered the bank about 3:40 p.m. and demanded money.

No weapon was seen, but the man implied he had a gun.

He fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing an orange face mask and a dark hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
