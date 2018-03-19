Durham Police seek suspect in Family Dollar armed robbery

Durham police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Family Dollar at 900 Bacon Street on Sunday. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC --
Durham police are trying to identify a man who robbed the Family Dollar at 900 Bacon Street on Sunday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police said a man entered the store shortly after 3:30 p.m., took a drink to the checkout counter and told the clerk he needed money. When the clerk did not immediately respond, the man pulled up his hoodie to show the clerk a gun in his waistband. The man fled with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured.

The suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and approximately 200 pounds. He had short hair, a mustache and a beard. He was wearing a gray hoodie with a black stripe, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K. Owens at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29365 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Related Topics:
armed robberydurham policeDurhamDurham County
