Durham police: Teen robbers shot during home invasion

The Durham Police Department says two teen robbers were shot Thursday night during a home invasion in the 2200 block of Dallas Street.It happened around 7:15 p.m.Police said a homeowner told them someone tried to kick in his front door and then reached through a broken window to open the door, so he opened fire.A 16-year-old female suspect and a 16-year-old male suspect were both shot. At least one of the robbers was believed to be armed, said police.Both suspects were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.A second female suspect, 17-year-old Alexis Shaw, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. She was also arrested on prior warrants charging her with burglary, conspiracy, and felony larceny in connection with a Nov. 10 burglary near Nichols Farm Drive. She was placed in Durham County Jail under a $510,000 bond.First-degree burglary charges are pending against the two teen suspects who were shot.-----------------