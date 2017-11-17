Durham police: Teen robbers shot during home invasion

A man and a woman were gravely injured in a double shooting Thursday.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department says two teen robbers were shot Thursday night during a home invasion in the 2200 block of Dallas Street.
It happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police said a homeowner told them someone tried to kick in his front door and then reached through a broken window to open the door, so he opened fire.

A 16-year-old female suspect and a 16-year-old male suspect were both shot. At least one of the robbers was believed to be armed, said police.

Both suspects were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second female suspect, 17-year-old Alexis Shaw, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. She was also arrested on prior warrants charging her with burglary, conspiracy, and felony larceny in connection with a Nov. 10 burglary near Nichols Farm Drive. She was placed in Durham County Jail under a $510,000 bond.

Alexis Shaw


First-degree burglary charges are pending against the two teen suspects who were shot.

