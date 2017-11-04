Durham police: Woman injured in drive-by shooting

Durham police said they're investigating after a woman was grazed in the face during a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call on Hanover Street near Alston Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.
According to police, the woman's injury was not life-threatening. she was taken to Duke Hospital.
No arrests have been made, but investigators said they have a suspect vehicle description.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
