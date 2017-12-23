Durham police: Woman injured in shooting at Northgate Mall

Police are investigating after a woman was shot at Northgate Mall in Durham.Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of the movie theater around 5:15 p.m.A 21-year-old woman was injured and has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.Police believe the shooting was not random.Police are still searching for the person responsible.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.