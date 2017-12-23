Durham police: Woman injured in shooting at Northgate Mall

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Police are investigating after a woman was shot at Northgate Mall in Durham.
Officers say the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of the movie theater around 5:15 p.m.
A 21-year-old woman was injured and has been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Police believe the shooting was not random.
Police are still searching for the person responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.