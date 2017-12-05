Durham shooting leaves one dead

Police investigate a shooting that left a man dead.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday.

It happened about 5:15 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Woodcrest Street. Officers found a man outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

An investigation is underway. No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440 extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
