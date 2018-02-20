Standoff ensues after armed Durham man hangs out third-story window, 'rants' about black oppression

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham police were involved in a standoff early Tuesday morning after an alleged armed man started hanging out of a broken third-story window, ranting about oppression in the African-American community.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m. Century Park Place Apartments on Langdon Drive.

Officers said the man - who appeared to be armed with a long-barreled gun - also started yelling at police and throwing household items out of the window to the ground below.

Several homes nearby were evacuated as a precaution; EMS and fire crews were also called to the scene.

The man was arrested and taken into custody; he has yet to be identified.



Police also said he is being treated for cuts on his hands, which may have been caused by the broken glass.
