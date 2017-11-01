Durham teen charged in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Charges have been filed against a Durham teen in the Morrisville Sheetz robbery.

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Morrisville Police have charged a Durham teenager in connection with the armed robbery of a Sheetz convenience store last week.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Daquan Leshawn Kincy, 16, was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle related to the armed robbery on October 27. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the store located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery

Juvenile petitions have been obtained for two juvenile suspects, both 15-year-olds from Durham, for the same charges, police said.

Kincy is being held at the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The robbery remains under investigation and additional charges may be coming, police said.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at (919) 463-1623.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
robberywake county newsarmed robberyarreststolen carteenagerMorrisvilleWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Top Stories
Family: Missing Harnett County girl found alive
2nd person wanted for questioning in NYC truck attack
SBI: Raleigh man paid to have sex with young girls at hotel
Officials: NYC terror suspect 'proud' of attack
Garner man charged with felony solicitation of child
Princeville to repair flooded elementary school
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video
Show More
Bergdahl's mental disorder factored in desertion
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Teen suspects appear in court after violent crime spree
Fay. police say no foul play in mother, daughter death case
Owner of Biltmore Estate dies at his North Carolina home
More News
Top Video
'Movemeber' is here
I-Team: Battling Russian interference on social media
Spooky fun was had at Chapel Hill's Homegrown Halloween
Man injured following shooting at Durham McDonald's
More Video