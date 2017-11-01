Durham teen charged in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery

Morrisville Police have charged a Durham teenager in connection with the armed robbery of a Sheetz convenience store last week.Daquan Leshawn Kincy, 16, was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle related to the armed robbery on October 27. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the store located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road.Juvenile petitions have been obtained for two juvenile suspects, both 15-year-olds from Durham, for the same charges, police said.Kincy is being held at the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.The robbery remains under investigation and additional charges may be coming, police said.A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at (919) 463-1623.