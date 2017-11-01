Durham teen charged in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery

MORRISVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Morrisville Police have charged a Durham teenager in connection with the armed robbery of a Sheetz convenience store last week.
Daquan Leshawn Kincy, 16, was charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and larceny of a motor vehicle related to the armed robbery on October 27. It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the store located at 10700 Chapel Hill Road.
Juvenile petitions have been obtained for two juvenile suspects, both 15-year-olds from Durham, for the same charges, police said.
Kincy is being held at the Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.
The robbery remains under investigation and additional charges may be coming, police said.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robbers. If you have any information, please contact Detective Mullis at (919) 463-1623.