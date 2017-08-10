Durham without power for about an hour Thursday

Duke Energy outage map shows power outages in Durham

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department said a power outage reached across several districts and the downtown areas Thursday. Many traffic lights were for about an hour.

Power went out around 11 a.m. and was restored by noon.

Duke Energy said a problem at the "Durham Main Substation" caused the outage and affected about 14,000 customers at its peak.
They say that at least 13,000 customers are without power.

Power out in Durham

