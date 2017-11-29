Durham woman begs community to help find her missing dogs

Promise (left) and Chaddy (right) (Credit: Family via Durham police)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham resident Karen Jenkin is asking for the public's help in finding her two missing dogs.

According to a police report, Promise and Chaddy were stolen on Thanksgiving during a burglary.

Officers said the suspect(s) broke a window and entered the home on Alpine Road between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The stolen dogs are both Yorkshire Terriers.

Promise is 14-years-old and Chaddy is 7-years-old.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

ABC11 reporter Angelica Alvarez is speaking with the woman and will have an update tonight at 11 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing dogburglarydurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AMBER ALERT: Sheriff asks public to help search for Mariah
Timeline of Mariah Woods' disappearance
Man injured in shooting at Durham gas station
Homeless man accused of killing woman in Fayetteville hotel
String of fires in North Raleigh possibly connected
Man charged in mall parking lot shootout
Police searching for man who robbed Fayetteville business
Will American have a pilot for your holiday flight?
Show More
Cary home improvement job takes two years to complete
Warrant: Woman who wandered away from friends in Raleigh was raped
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Humpback whales caught on camera at Myrtle Beach State Park
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos