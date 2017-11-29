Durham resident Karen Jenkin is asking for the public's help in finding her two missing dogs.According to a police report, Promise and Chaddy were stolen on Thanksgiving during a burglary.Officers said the suspect(s) broke a window and entered the home on Alpine Road between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.The stolen dogs are both Yorkshire Terriers.Promise is 14-years-old and Chaddy is 7-years-old.Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.