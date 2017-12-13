Durham woman searching for stolen dog

A Durham woman is desperately searching for her dog who she said was stolen Tuesday morning near her home.Blanca Covarrubias told ABC11 her 4-year-old black and white Shih Tzu mix named Loui disappeared around 10 a.m., just minutes after he got out of her house."We've been posting fliers since 7:30 this morning," she said. "We've gone to the animal shelters. I've gone to the vets."When Covarrubias posted for help on social media, she learned the dog was seen with a man in a silver SUV about a block away, outside a daycare at the intersection of Broad Street and Stadium Drive."There was a female with him in the car and he got out, picked up the dog. Normally, I see dogs on the street, and I don't just pick them up and take them. And if I do, I return them to the owners. I was hoping it would be the same situation with me."Covarrubias got the dog as a puppy when her father was very ill."He helped me through my whole depression," she said. "He's all I have."She is offering a $200 reward for the dog's safe return."All I want is my puppy," she said.If you've seen Loui or know where he is, call (919) 491-7532.