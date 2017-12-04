A Durham woman has turned herself in after shooting a man Monday morning.The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bedford Street.Authorities told ABC11 that the man was shot inside an apartment and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; he remains in critical condition.Officials said the shooting appeared to be a domestic dispute; however, they did not mention the exact relationship between the suspect and the victim.According to police, Lavondra Parker, 22, turned herself in a short time after the shooting.She has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.Parker has been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.